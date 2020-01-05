MADISON, Wis.— Authorities say a southwest Wisconsin man died in a crash Saturday on Madison’s Beltline.
Alex J. Abing, 27 of Platteville, was killed, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
An incident report from the Madison Police Department states that Abing was one of two drivers involved in a two-vehicle crash at 6:50 a.m. on westbound U.S. 12 between Mineral Point and Old Sauk roads.
Abing’s vehicle rolled over and he was extricated. Abing died at a hospital.
The other driver, who was not identified in the incident report, was transported to a Madison-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash closed all westbound lanes of the Beltline for three hours between Old Sauk and Mineral Point roads.