Police said they arrested a man Monday afternoon after he stole a truck from a Dubuque auto dealership.
Herbert P. Craven Jr., 55, of 3125 Jackson St., No. 1, was arrested at 1:19 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Kaufmann Avenue on charges of first-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as a warrant charging second-degree theft.
Court documents state that officers were called to McGrath Chevrolet, 3255 University Ave., on Monday morning after Craven went into the dealership, took the truck’s keys and left with the vehicle. A salesman reported that Craven had taken a test drive earlier, but there was no agreement for him to take the vehicle, which was valued at $37,900.
Officers tracked the truck “driving erratically in and out of traffic” on traffic cameras before catching up to it on Kaufmann Avenue, documents read. Drug paraphernalia was found under the driver’s seat.
Craven denied that the paraphernalia was his and told officers that the dealership allowed him to keep the truck for several hours to show his friends, documents stated.
Craven also was arrested on a second-degree theft warrant for allegedly stealing a commercial ventilation hood from a University Avenue residence in October.