The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

Recommended for you

  • Diamond M. Montgomery, 39, of 532 Rhomberg Ave., Apt. 4, was arrested at her residence on a charge of domestic abuse.
  • Autumn C. Grover, 24, of Stewartville, Minn., was arrested at 10:06 p.m. Saturday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of third-degree theft.
  • Donchavell M. Crawford, 28, no permanent address, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Dodge Street on a charge of willful injury causing bodily injury.
  • Maranda A. Turner, 37, of 1900 Washington St., was arrested at 7:42 p.m. Saturday at her residence on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, as well as a warrant charging contempt.