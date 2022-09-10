Nineteen local arts and culture organizations will receive about $250,000 in grants from the City of Dubuque.
Dubuque City Council members this week approved funding for the nonprofits through the city’s Arts & Culture Operating Support Grant Program.
The grants range from $700 to $27,400 and will be used by local organizations to cover operating expenses. All 19 funding applications received by the city were approved for funding, though the total amount requested by all of those organizations exceeded $300,000, above the $250,0000 approved by the city for the fiscal year that began July 1.
Funding for this year’s grants will total $250,400, with the extra $400 paid through the city’s Arts & Culture Special Projects program.
“This is one of our most important grants each year,” said Mark Wahlert, executive director of Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, which received the highest grant amount this year with $27,400. “This helps to give us the flexibility to put those resources where they are most needed with youth programming and bringing artists on stage.”
Wahlert said Dubuque Symphony Orchestra has relied on the grant funding from the city since 2004.
Grant recipients were selected by a three-person panel overseen by city staff and the Arts and Cultural Affairs Advisory Commission. Along with Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, other organizations approved for grants totaling more than $20,000 were Dubuque Museum of Art at $26,200, Dubuque County Historical Society at $25,000, Grand Opera House at $25,000 and Colts Youth Organization at $25,000.
Dubuque Economic Development Director Jill Connors said the city’s arts and culture organizations play a major role in attracting and retaining the community’s workforce, so officials take an active role in supporting those organizations financially.
“With work from home, we can now live anywhere we want,” Connors said. “People are going to live in the place that has all of the amenities that they are looking for. That is where the arts and cultural amenities come into play.”
Jeff MacFarlane, executive director of Colts Youth Organization, which provides youth marching band programming, said many nonprofits especially will need the city’s grant funding this year due to the increasing operating costs created by rising inflation.
“It was an unusually difficult summer with the unexpected increase in expenses,” MacFarlane said. “All of the nonprofits are impacted, so this helps make it a financially successful year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.