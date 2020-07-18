BENTON, Wis. — The Village of Benton seeks information from the public to locate a person or persons who damaged private property and engaged in an act of “intolerance, discrimination, harassment and bigotry,” according to a press release.
Village officials declined to release additional information, stating the investigation was ongoing.
The release stated that the village condemns such acts and encouraged people with knowledge of the incident to call Benton police at 608-759-2154 or Lafayette County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-606-8477.