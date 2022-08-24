City of Dubuque recently was awarded a $25,000 grant to plant trees, native forbs, grass seed, shrubs and flowers at Comiskey Park. 

City officials on Tuesday visited Comiskey Park with representatives from America In Bloom and Canadian National Railways, which awarded the grant as part of its ExoConnexions Program. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.