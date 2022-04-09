DYERSVILLE, Iowa — An organization of Dyersville-area women has been dedicated for decades to sewing and quilting items from donated materials for charity.
The Layette Group started more than 30 years ago, moving from the basement of a home to the basement of a convent. When the convent was torn down, the group moved to its current gathering spot in the basement of Basilica of St. Francis Xavier.
Consisting of about 25 women, the Layettes meet every Monday afternoon and split into groups of hand-quilters and those tying, sewing and organizing in the back room.
The nonprofit organization gives to communities and charities, ranging from Quilts of Valor for veterans, to blankets in nursing homes, to layettes for new mothers through food pantries and hospitals. Most recently, the Layettes dedicated a large portion of their efforts to helping Heart of Iowa, a residential substance abuse center in Cedar Rapids that only caters to women with serious drug problems who are pregnant or have children. They are typically brought in by the court system or picked up by the police on the street.
Layette member Alice Langel has been connected with Heart of Iowa for years thanks to her niece who works as a counselor there. Langel explained Heart of Iowa’s unique emphasis on helping mothers recover from drug addiction and keep their children.
“They’re given the choice of going to jail or going to rehab, and a lot of them make the choice to go to rehab,” said Langel. “When they’re there for rehab, they can have their kids with them. A lot of these women are charged with drug abuse and other crimes, and their kids are taken away from them and put in foster homes.
“When they’re in this rehab place, they can have their kids with them to get the bonding back in a mother-child relationship. If they are successful with their treatments, the courts will rule that these kids can stay with mom. If they don’t quite make it through the treatment center and go back on drugs again, the kids go back to foster care.”
The Layettes have contributed to Heart of Iowa for more than a decade. Langel said the women at Heart of Iowa often come in with no possessions, leaving many needs for the Layettes to fill.
“What we give them are little blankets, pillows, clothes and toys, and when the mothers are successful, they can keep anything we give them,” Langel said. “That’s an incentive for them to stay with the program because the director said a lot of the women who come in there don’t have anything but the clothes on their backs. They spend all their money on drugs and sell everything they own to get them. My niece used to work there as a counselor, and she said some of these women steal a lot of stuff to get the money. When they can’t get the money, they sell themselves by going to prostitution.”
Recently, Heart of Iowa Director Kathleen Brogla came to pick up a large donation from the Layettes and educate them on everything Heart of Iowa does in an event arranged by Langel. Brogla also brought two women from the program to tell their personal stories of working to overcome their addictions and live a normal life.
“It was an education for everybody to hear the stories of these girls who are working so hard to get their lives back together and reunite with their kids,” Langel said.
The donation consisted of baby clothes, quilts and bedding, clothing, toys, layettes, bibs, pajamas, blankets and pillows for toddlers with Beany Babies attached.
“It means so much to these kids,” said Langel. “My niece said one of these kids got a pillow and he went everywhere with that pillow. He wouldn’t put it down. We try to make the blankets for the kids with dinosaurs, cartoons or other things kids will be familiar with.”
The Layettes are already hard at work creating another large donation and have two totes full for another shipment to Heart of Iowa. They invite anyone interested in joining to visit them in the church basement during their meeting time of 1 to 4 p.m. on Mondays.