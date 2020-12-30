SCALES MOUND, Ill. — The superintendent of the Scales Mound public school district recently announced his plans to retire.
Bill Caron will retire at the end of the school year, according to district documents. He has served in the role since July 2015.
“Dr. Caron told the (school board) that this was a very difficult decision and that he intends to stay in the area to assist the new superintendent with any transition the board would find necessary,” states school board meeting minutes. “He is proud that over the past six years he has met several goals presented to him at his interview, including increasing enrollment and the development of additional services for the community like a fitness center and other facilities including day care. He explained that with the new facilities coming online in the fall, the new superintendent is in a great position to take the district to another level of success.”
School board members have started discussing the process of finding the district’s next superintendent.
Caron was serving as the principal of Lemont (Ill.) Middle School when he was hired for the Scales Mound role. He previously had served as a high school dean of students and junior high school principal and assistant principal in three other Illinois school districts outside Chicago.