GALENA, Ill. — A Galena man has been charged with defrauding a drug screening test.
Mark A. Herrick, 54, was charged with two counts of unlawful defrauding of a drug screening test, both Class 4 felonies.
Court documents state Herrick knowingly used human urine and an adulterant to defraud a drug screening test on July 12.
If convicted, Herrick could face up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $50,000.
