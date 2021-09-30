GALENA, Ill. — A Galena man has been charged with defrauding a drug screening test.

Mark A. Herrick, 54, was charged with two counts of unlawful defrauding of a drug screening test, both Class 4 felonies.

Court documents state Herrick knowingly used human urine and an adulterant to defraud a drug screening test on July 12.

If convicted, Herrick could face up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $50,000.

