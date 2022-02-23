The National Weather Service will hold in-person and virtual severe weather spotter training sessions this spring.

The sessions cover severe-weather hazards, including thunderstorms and tornadoes. The sessions are free and take about two hours to complete.

Area sessions include:

  • Wednesday, March 2, 6:30 p.m., Manchester (Iowa) Fire Department, 400 E. Main St.
  • March 10, 7 p.m., Garnavillo (Iowa) Fire Department, 206 W. Centre St.
  • March 30, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Emergency Management, 14928 Public Safety Way, Dubuque
  • April 18, 6:30 p.m., Lancaster (Wis.) High School, 806 E. Elm St.
  • April 25, 6:30 p.m., Lafayette County Highway Shop, 11974 Ames Road, Darlington, Wis.

For more information, including details on virtual session options, visit weather.gov/dvn/spotters, weather.gov/arx/skywarn_schedule and weather.gov/mkx/spotter-schedule.

