PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Residents of Platteville School District will be asked to vote on a $36 million measure for facilities improvements in November’s election.
The Platteville School Board on Wednesday unanimously approved placing the measure on the Nov. 8 ballot.
“I’m excited, because it’s an opportunity for our voters to give us direction,” said Superintendent Jim Boebel after the meeting. “In a referendum, you really get that immediate feedback of what your community supports and what they don’t support, and we can learn from that as a board.”
He said a simple majority of voters must vote in favor of the measure for it to pass.
The $36 million measure would fund projects across the district’s facilities. These include a renovation of the cafeteria and gymnasium at Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center, a new parent pick-up and drop-off area at Westview Elementary, and additional bathrooms and classroom renovations at Platteville Middle School.
Platteville High School would see multiple improvements, including the addition of a career and technical education classroom, renovations to the cafeteria and kitchen, and a new outdoor activities complex and parking lot.
“It’s about safety, security and accessibility for all throughout our district,” said School Board President Josh Grabandt after the meeting. “The thing that I really like about our plan is that it addresses all of our campuses, all four buildings, in different ways, making necessary improvements and helping the community. We’re … truly trying to make it more open and inclusive for all members of the district.”
If approved by voters, the estimated maximum tax increase for the project would be 68 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value. Thus, the owner of a $100,000 property would see a maximum tax increase of $68 per year for about 21 years, according to a district press release.
“Our efforts going forward all focus on communicating accurate information for our school district residents so that, number one, they vote on November 8, and number two, that they’re an informed voter,” Boebel said.
