Five local Iowa communities received Tree City USA awards.
Dubuque, Hopkinton, Luxemburg, Manchester, Maquoketa and Marquette received the awards, which typically are presented at the annual Urban Forestry Awards luncheon, though that event was canceled this year, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The awards are presented on behalf of the Arbor Day Foundation and the DNR.
Qualifying communities must have either a city forester or active tree board, have a tree ordinance, spend at least $2 per capita annually on a forestry program and have a tree planting and maintenance plan.
Additionally, Clarke University in Dubuque received a Tree Campus USA Award for its tree program.