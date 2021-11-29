A partnership between the Dubuque County government and Truterra — the sustainability wing of the Land O’Lakes agricultural cooperative — incentivized conservation practices on 2,800 acres of local farmland in its first year.
The program was an experiment by the county and Truterra to find ways to encourage improved practices such as cover crops and no-till methods in a way that was more attractive to area growers. It was one of several programs the county kicked off this year to that end.
The county Board of Supervisors approved $100,000 to be paid to farmers through the program in its first year.
“You have your federal and state programs,” said Eric Schmechel, coordinator for Dubuque County’s watershed program. “But I think having local, Dubuque County dollars being invested back into the local community has a strong message that we’re willing to work with our producers.”
Through the program, Truterra assigns land approved by a farmer a “sustainability score” based specifically on the features and practices of that land.
“Farmers can work through ag retailer Innovative Ag Services or the Dubuque Soil & Water Conservation District to develop a baseline score of their normal farming practices, take a look at implementing a new practice — like cover crops, a tillage or nutrient management change — and be rewarded for the improvement in their score,” said Truterra’s Spencer Herbert.
Farmers then receive $2.50 per point per acre for making a change.
Through this program, 26 Dubuque County farmers implemented conservation practices on 2,800 acres in the first year. On those acres, according to Truterra’s models, sheet erosion was reduced by 14%, reducing runoff. On average, that reduced nitrogen runoff by 22 pounds per acre and phosphorous by 3 pounds per acre.
Herbert said it also led to a 196% reduction in net greenhouse gas emissions on those acres.
“So, we went from a positive net greenhouse gas emission to a negative number,” he said. “So, those acres are being a net carbon sink.”
Supervisors approved another $100,000 for year two of the program. So, staff members are looking for other farmers to participate.
“We ended up with a waitlist because we had fulfilled most of the dollars allocated for this program,” Schmechel said. “And with the producers that engaged this first year, it’s also about how we continue that growth for numerous years to reap the full benefits.”
Herbert said Dubuque County was the first county government to work with Truterra in this way.
“Typically, we work just with the ag retailer,” he said. “This really was a first-of-its-kind, public-private partnership. There’s been a bunch of interest from other counties in southeast Minnesota, elsewhere in Iowa, some in Ohio to replicate this model. People are watching this.”