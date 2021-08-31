MANCHESTER, Iowa -- The Delaware County supervisors have started the process to put the former Community Savings Bank building up for sale.
The county bought the building, which sits across from the courthouse, in 2017 for $599,000 and planned to remodel the space, moving early voting from the auditor’s office to the new location, as well as design a meeting room for the training of election workers. Voting access would have been on the main floor, making it handicapped- accessible. Also, the county planned to rent space in the annex.
Those plans changed when bids to remodel the building came in at $1 million in 2020, with much of the additional costs coming from a sprinkler requirement for the building from the state fire marshal.
The county supervisors this month approved Supervisor Jeff Madlom researching possible auctioneers for a future sale of miscellaneous items and requested that County Auditor Carla Becker research the procedures required to place the courthouse annex up for bids.
“I think we have all come to the sad conclusion that financially we could not remodel that building and that things multiplied that we didn’t know about and made costs go so high that we couldn’t do it,” Madlom said. “We always said we wanted to wait until the jail is done, and now, the jail is done. I think it’s time we look at our options and somehow finish this up.”