The Dubuque County Board of Health recently approved directing American Rescue Plan Act funding to the creation of a brain health court.
This would be modeled after the Dubuque/Delaware County Drug Court program, which has been operated for residents who committed drug-related crimes or crimes meant to satisfy a drug addiction.
It is the third project proposed by the Board of Health as a home for some of the $19 million Dubuque County will receive through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors plans to decide on which projects to fund with that money this fall.
The brain health court project came from Board of Health Member Amy Crow Sunleaf, a local mental health provider herself.
“It’s a diversion program for people with certain disorders,” she said. “It has to be certain crimes. It can’t be a DUI. It can’t be a sexual or very violent crime. It could be crimes that would be more easily treated outside of the penal system and inside the counseling office.”
Sunleaf said the program was based both on the local drug court and a similar brain health court program already up and running in association with the National Alliance on Mental Illness Utah branch.
Board of Health Chair Tom Bechen said that he liked that the program, as described by Sunleaf, is “not wishy-washy.”
“It has definition. There are guidelines that have to be met,” he said.
Sunleaf added that the program is not an easy out for those who would participate.
“This is very intensive counseling and the court is involved,” she said. “It’s not something you want to do, but given the choice between prison or counseling maybe this is something you might want.”
Board Member Sandra Larson wondered about confidentiality for participants.
“I’m curious how you get somebody into mental health court,” she said. “Do you stand up in front of everybody in court and say that you’re going to mental health court?”
But Sunleaf explained that the program would include some privacy.
“This is something your lawyer or even first by police would present,” she said. “The (county) attorney would be involved. It is not in regular court.”
Sunleaf had not gotten as far as assessing costs for the program. But, internal project proposals for ARPA funds are due by Aug. 31 to the Board of Supervisors. The Board of Health is only meeting monthly now, so it needed to decide at first glance.
Dubuque County Human Resources Director Dawn Sherman attended the Board of Health’s meeting, however, and recommended pulling the trigger.
“I would recommend submitting it without a budget,” she said. “I don’t think there’s any expectation that these be fully developed plans and projects at this time, because we do have several years (to allocate ARPA funds).”
Sunleaf did say a likely model for costs already exists.
“We could look at substance abuse court and the costs from that, because it will be very similar,” she said.
The Board of Health unanimously approved recommending the proposal.
Sherman added that the county also has some mental health services at the jail that may fit into the brain health court program, which could lessen the costs.
Sunleaf’s proposal also included creating a voucher program for mental health and substance abuse counseling sessions, which were approved in tandem without discussion.