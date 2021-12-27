Sorry, an error occurred.
An exclusive story in the Telegraph Herald about a former Dubuque retail location set to be razed to make way for new development was the most-read story on TelegraphHerald.com last week.
Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Dec. 20 through Sunday.
1.) TH EXCLUSIVE: Former Shopko to be razed, paving way for new business
2.) 3 injured in 3-vehicle crash on JFK in Dubuque
3.) 1st omicron cases confirmed in Dubuque County
4.) Biz Buzz: Cake store opens in Dubuque; resort expands cooking capacity; salon owner retires
5.) Dubuque County supervisor calls colleague’s comments ‘harassing, belittling’
6.) Dubuque police release photo, seek tips on apartment burglary
7.) 1 killed in Jackson County crash
8.) Dubuque man sentenced to 10 years for seriously injuring infant daughter
9.) Platteville officials considering paying $160,000 to correct driveway following highway project
10.) Police: Dubuque man tries to rob store clerk, exposes himself
