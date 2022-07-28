One year later, Alissa Allen still can’t believe her daughter is gone.
“We definitely don’t want her to be forgotten about,” Allen said. “She’s missed a lot. She’s got a couple of new baby cousins. There’s so many things she would’ve loved to be around for.
“Now, she’s everybody’s guardian angel.”
Kylie J. Duster, 20, of Dubuque, was found dead by police one year ago today in a closet at her residence at 635 W. 11th St., No. 4. Duster’s family reported her missing three days earlier, on July 25, 2021.
A death certificate for Duster lists her manner of death as homicide and immediate cause of death as suffocation.
“It’s crazy that it’s been a year,” Allen said. “It seems like it’s flown by, but it also feels like it’s dragging. We still can’t believe it. We miss her so much. All the firsts have been so hard without her — the holidays and things like that.”
Before her death, Duster was just a few tests shy of completing her high school equivalency diploma.
She worked at the Nordstrom Distribution Center, processing shoes. She had considered a career in orthodontics, but also was drawn to veterinary medicine.
Allen also spoke about her daughter’s positivity and laughter, as well as her dedication to her family.
“She was the ray of sunshine that everybody needed,” she said. “I just remember her popping in at my work, just to say ‘Hi,’ and seeing her smile. I still look at the door when it opens at work, waiting for her to pop in.”
No one has been charged in relation to Duster’s death.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon called the investigation into Duster’s death “active.”
“We’ll call it a death investigation until we’re able to file a charge or we determine where we’re at,” he said.
McClimon added that investigators still are following up on leads in relation to Duster’s death. He noted that investigators have to rely on evidence and follow-up interviews when an incident goes unwitnessed or does not result in a criminal charge soon after.
“There’s still stuff we’re looking into,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to file a charge soon. ... We want to bring a resolution for the family, but we have to stay the course, even if it might take a little longer. We’re hopeful we can bring some resolution in the case for her family, friends and the community.”
Search warrant applications filed in the case state that a cousin of Duster told officers that she had not heard from Duster or seen her post on social media since July 25, 2021.
Officers went to Duster’s residence at 10:45 p.m. July 28, 2021, to do a welfare check, documents state. After knocking multiple times, the door was answered by Willie B. Randle, 43, who also lived at the residence.
Randle told officers that Duster was not home and that he hadn’t seen her since July 25.
After Randle allowed officers to walk through the apartment, an officer located Duster in her bedroom closet, “cold to the touch and obviously deceased,” documents state.
“Duster had an abrasion to her left eye, her left eye was swollen shut, blood was around Duster’s left eye, and the rest of her face appeared to be swollen and was purple in color,” documents state. “Duster had a white-colored cloth shoved into her mouth.”
Allen reported that Duster’s phone and car keys were both missing, documents state.
During an ensuing investigation, a family member of Duster reported to police that she last saw Duster on July 25 with her new boyfriend, Romell D. Enoch, 23, of Dubuque. Enoch has since been convicted of unrelated drug and sex crimes and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Traffic camera footage viewed by investigators also showed Duster’s vehicle being parked, and a man and two women exiting it. Documents state that officers believe the man was Enoch.
Allen said police have updated her with important information throughout the past year.
“It’s been a long process,” she said. “It’s kind of hard to be patient, but I understand why we’re not able to be told a lot. They don’t want to leak any evidence. But it’s hard. But I just can’t believe something like this would happen.”
Allen said she hopes to see someone go to trial for her daughter’s death.
“I know we’ll never get answers as to why he would’ve done it, or she or whoever,” Allen said. “But I guess we just need closure on everything, what took place and what was going on. They just need to never walk foot outside a prison ever again. How could you do something like this? There’s just no reason for it.
“She loved everybody. Everybody was a friend. She was not a hateful person. She accepted everybody. She wanted everybody to be happy, and she did her best to make it that way.”