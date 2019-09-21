Police said one person was possibly injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday outside of Dubuque.
Theresa A. Weipert, 43, of Greeley, Iowa, sustained a suspected minor injury but was not transported to a medical facility for treatment, according to a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department Report.
The crash occurred at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Cascade Road and U.S. 20, west of Dubuque. Police said Chloe L. Rea, 22, of Cascade, Iowa, was stopped on North Cascade when she pulled out to try to turn into a westbound lane of the highway and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Misty R. Grover, 39, of Rowley, Iowa. Weipert was a passenger in Grover’s vehicle.
Rea was cited with failure to yield upon entering a through highway.