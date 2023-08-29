Two Clayton County organizations are aiming to increase access to local brain health resources by utilizing a partnership and newly formed coalition.

The Clayton County Foundation for the Future partnered with Seva Health Center for Wellbeing to conduct a survey this year and form a coalition addressing access to resources, education and awareness of brain health needs in Clayton County. The foundation also awarded Seva Health with a $1,000 grant to grow the health care entity’s summer youth program.

