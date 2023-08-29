Two Clayton County organizations are aiming to increase access to local brain health resources by utilizing a partnership and newly formed coalition.
The Clayton County Foundation for the Future partnered with Seva Health Center for Wellbeing to conduct a survey this year and form a coalition addressing access to resources, education and awareness of brain health needs in Clayton County. The foundation also awarded Seva Health with a $1,000 grant to grow the health care entity’s summer youth program.
The survey results showed barriers in obtaining brain health services exist, including a lack of resources outside of a clinical setting, long wait times, long travel distances for care and a lack of information and awareness of existing resources.
Emily Sadewasser, the foundation coordinator for Clayton County Foundation for the Future, said after the survey, Seva Health and the foundation developed a group that included stakeholders like educators, health care providers and police officers in March to address the shortfalls discussed in the survey.
This led to the creation of the Clayton County Brain Health Coalition, which has been working through the summer, Sadewasser said. The coalition is made up of three committees addressing awareness, education and resources for brain health care.
Sadewasser said the coalition’s awareness committee is attempting to secure grant funding for a campaign that would advertise simple, free and low-cost ways for people to improve their brain health.
The resources committee is increasing the visibility of existing resources and identifying potential service gaps, Sadewasser said. That subgroup is also working with the Family Resource Center in Guttenberg to ensure all resources are included on the Clayton County Resource Guide.
Jessica Goltz, founder and CEO of Seva Health Center for Wellbeing, said the coalition’s education committee is looking beyond traditional teaching methods to be more innovative in its approach. She said the committee is exploring teaching how outdoor activities and dietary changes can benefit brain health.
Sadewasser said community foundations are effective at bringing experts together to tackle local issues.
“That’s kind of how we partnered with Jessica (Goltz.) We really value her expertise, and she kind of helps guide the direction of this work,” she said.
Goltz worked in health care for over 20 years before founding Seva Health, a nonprofit that offers brain-health coaching and teaches people skills to improve their quality of life.
Throughout her health care career, Goltz said she saw people receive a diagnosis at a hospital or clinic but then leave with no resources or skills to help, so she decided to create an organization to fill that gap.
“I’m super excited about the coalition that the work that we’re doing. We have a lot of really passionate people on board with us, and we’re just gonna keep pushing forward,” Goltz said.