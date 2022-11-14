PEOSTA, Iowa — Work on a renovation and expansion of city offices at the Peosta Community Centre is expected to take place next year.
Peosta City Council members recently approved a schedule of next steps for the project, which will provide additional offices for the currently cramped City Hall space at the community center, along with upgraded council chambers and other building improvements.
Officials now will seek bids for the project, which will be due Dec. 7 before a council public hearing Dec. 13. Work on the project is estimated to cost $2.6 million, and it could be finished by the end of 2023, City Administrator Annette Ernst said.
“Everybody’s really excited about this,” Ernst said. “Knowing that we have to deal with the limited space constraints right now, it’s much needed.”
The project will include both remodeling and adding onto the community center to provide more space for City Hall operations. Once completed, the work will provide eight offices for staff, improved council chambers and a two-story elevator, among other things.
“This will allow us to have offices for all the department heads to be in one central location, as well as an improved council chambers and a lobby and reception area,” Mayor Russ Pfab said.
He noted that the current City Hall setup routes visitors through the council chambers, which are used heavily for meetings. That overlap would be alleviated with the renovation and expansion project.
“I think it’s going to better serve the community and allow the city to run a little more efficiently,” Pfab said.
Ernst said the project will allow for future growth as the city continues to add more staff, noting that the current City Hall space is set up to house only a few people.
“We’re literally sitting on top of each other here right now,” she said.
The project also includes other improvements such as putting a canopy at the main door leading to the reception area and making fixes to the roof, Pfab said.
Both Ernst and Pfab acknowledged that city leaders eventually would like to have their own City Hall. Still, the current renovations should help staff working in the community center for the next five to 10 years, Ernst said, and council members will keep that end goal in mind as they move forward.
“As they work on their goal setting, eventually City Hall will have their own place, and then the Peosta Community Centre can utilize the additions and the additional space to grow their programming as well,” Ernst said.
