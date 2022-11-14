PEOSTA, Iowa — Work on a renovation and expansion of city offices at the Peosta Community Centre is expected to take place next year.

Peosta City Council members recently approved a schedule of next steps for the project, which will provide additional offices for the currently cramped City Hall space at the community center, along with upgraded council chambers and other building improvements.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.