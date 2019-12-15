LANCASTER, Wis. — The Grant Regional Health Center has received a $100,000 donation in support of an ongoing redesign of the hospitals obstetrics department.
The surprise grant was presented during the Lancaster Community Fund awards last week. According to a post on the hospital’s Facebook page, it is the fund’s largest grant award to date.
Planned enhancements to the hospital’s obstetrics department include decorated rooms “designed with comfort and care in mind,” according to the hospital’s website. The design will have a “home-like atmosphere” and will feature updated fixings and furnishings. There also will be enhanced technology and security measures and a new triage room for intake. The hospital also received an $8,000 grant to help purchase a wireless fetal heart monitor.