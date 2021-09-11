CASCADE, Iowa — Those involved with the first year of Cascade’s summer market said the events have been a success and likely will continue.
The Cascade Community Market, organized by Cascade Area Chamber of Commerce, was offered for the first time on June 12, and two other markets were held on July 10 and Aug. 14 in the city’s Riverview Park. Vendors set up shop to sell farmers market offerings such as produce and crafts.
“It has gone extremely well,” said Katelyn Wolfe, chamber executive director. “At our first event, we had 12 vendors. At the last one, we were up to 26, so we more than doubled our vendor count. It’s been awesome.”
She said the chamber likely will continue the market in the future. She said the event likely would have the same monthly structure next year.
Also, thanks to lasting good weather and strong interest in the market, organizers decided to add one last market this year. The market will be held from 8 a.m. to noon today at Riverview Park.
All of the Cascade markets have been free to vendors setting up booths, Wolfe noted.
“It’s a good opportunity to get their products out there without a huge commitment,” she said. “These are all small businesses. They need every little bit of profit they can get.”
Lindsay Staner, who lives just outside of Cascade, was a vendor at all of the Cascade summer markets with her business Our Little Greenhouse.
She said she previously had been selling annual flowers to individuals but decided to expand into markets this year, selling flowers, produce and handmade crafts.
“The first (market), it was pretty cool to see how many people in the community showed up, and you heard different people from different towns coming in,” she said. “... The last market, there were a lot more vendors. You could definitely see the growth in it, from produce to meat to crafts to clothing.”
Staner said her pebble art crafts were a unique offering at the market. Her children help her collect rocks on which she creates art pieces. She also makes personalized pieces that represent a family or other images people request.
“At the second market, I saw some familiar faces who brought their friends and family to see my art,” she said. “That was neat, to see people bringing people back and all the support from the community.”
Wolfe said the Cascade Community Market benefits the entire community, as many people checking out booths visited local shops and restaurants. The communitywide benefit of the events is another reason markets likely will return, she said.
“It brought a lot of visitors to Cascade,” Wolfe said. “The goal was to show people what we have and show all of Cascade. Cascade has really blossomed over the past few years, and it’s time people knew about it.”