PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Storytime can now happen any time, any place thanks to a rebooted program from the Platteville Public Library.

Through the library’s 24/7 Dial-a-Story line, people can call 877-907-8081 to choose from four to five stories each week voiced by Platteville students and library staff.

