PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Storytime can now happen any time, any place thanks to a rebooted program from the Platteville Public Library.
Through the library’s 24/7 Dial-a-Story line, people can call 877-907-8081 to choose from four to five stories each week voiced by Platteville students and library staff.
The stories change every Monday, with one Spanish option available from Platteville High School foreign language students.
“I liked it because if somebody doesn’t have any resources for books, they can listen to somebody who is reading the books for them,” said Evalyn Frayer, 10, whose reading of a Berenstain Bears book was included in the program’s lineup.
People could call for stories last year, too, but this summer is the first time younger students have read for the service. Each week, one of the story options is voiced by a second- through fifth-grade student from the Platteville School District.
“I would say that people should definitely call,” said Joseph Leahy, 10, another one of the line’s young readers. “It’s something fun to do.”
Evalyn and Joseph were part of a cohort of young students who participated in “Learn About the Library” summer school sessions led by teacher Rachel Keleher.
As part of the class, kids visited the library each day to complete fun activities and learn about library services.
One of those activities was choosing books to read aloud for the Dial-a-Story line, which Keleher said helped the kids with reading comprehension and confidence.
“They got to practice their reading skills … and they got to read with expression,” Keleher said. “Several of them really deliberated over which book to choose.”
Librarian Erin Isabell said the program is actually a reboot of an older, pre-recorded version of the service that the library ran decades ago using eight-track tapes and, later, a cassette player.
That line stopped after the cassette player broke, but library staff started to think about bringing it back during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With people stuck at home, we were trying to find ways to still connect with families,” Isabell said. “Lots of parents remembered the Dial-a-Story from when they were younger, so now we record our own stories and upload them weekly.”
Seth Horne, 9, said he enjoyed the program because it let him give back to the library, where he already enjoys spending his time.
“It’s pretty quiet (there),” said Seth, who has yet to hear his story on the line. “And it has a lot of the things I like.”
Since having the kids participate, Isabell said calls in to the line have doubled. The kids’ readings started in July and there’s enough material for another 12 weeks of student recordings, after which it will mainly be staff recordings.
“We’ve gotten so much positive feedback,” she said.
