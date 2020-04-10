When the growing din of engines enveloped the quiet family standing around a fire in Jeff Huseman’s Dubuque driveway last weekend, he had no idea the noise heralded the arrival of community support in their time of need.
Jeff’s son Chad Huseman, 33, died on March 14. The family still was reeling, their sorrow unabated as social distancing restrictions impacted the ability to have the usual funeral arrangements.
Funeral and other death services are considered essential functions under COVID-19 social-distancing requirements. However, they still are subject to the rule barring gatherings of more than 10 people at a time.
Even burial ceremonies are open to just immediate family — and the same low numbers.
“It felt horrible,” Jeff said. “We had to pull children out of the ceremony that should have been there. I tried to wait longer, hoping that something changed in a few days, to have people who should be there be there. But it became clear that wasn’t going to happen.”
So, Jeff’s wife, Tonya, Chad’s stepmother for the last 18 years of his life, was stirred to action.
“We couldn’t have all of our family and friends there, so I had to get creative,” she said. “I called it the ‘Condolence Parade.’”
GRIEF IN THE TIME OF COVID
Funeral home directors and hospice personnel long have been tasked with ushering families through grief. But with social-distancing requirements implemented to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, many of the old ways to mourn aren’t allowed.
“My basic answer to families is, we’ll do everything possible within the rule of law to help you,” said Pat Leonard, of Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory in Dubuque.
The funeral home has used Facebook to stream live video of funeral services that, with staff present, only eight or fewer mourners can attend in person.
“That allows families to at least be there in spirit,” Leonard said.
At Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory in Dubuque, officials have held services in shifts, of a sort.
“If it’s a larger family, then we may have to set up some sort of a schedule where we rotate members in to keep with that 10-person limit,” said owner Tom Siegert. “There are a total of eight chairs in the chapel, (each) 6 feet apart. When one group leaves, everything is wiped down before another comes in.”
Monks at New Melleray Abbey in rural Peosta, Iowa, are doing their part as well. When the pandemic began, they chose to offer free coffins to “financially stressed families directly impacted by the COVID-19 virus,” according to their website.
Both Leonard and Siegert said they also are scheduling larger memorial services for later this summer for families who lose loved ones during this period.
“I don’t think people are going to get accustomed to this low-turnout situation,” Siegert said. “It’s very important that it comes back.”
Nancy Diehm, psychosocial director at Hospice of Dubuque, said the results of this drawn-out mourning period could have serious impacts later.
“It deprives people of being with their loved ones when they’re close to dying and saying all of those things that are so important in the long run leading up to death,” she said. “Grieving is going to look different for a long time, far past when we’re through this crisis, because people will have been denied the things that would have been helpful earlier.”
A PARADE OF LOVE
Tonya Huseman’s desire to properly memorialize her stepson required her to get creative. She reached out on Facebook to see if Chad’s friends and family would want to hold a procession in honor of their late friend, cousin and brother.
“I felt a little weird about it, but the response has been overwhelming,” she said.
Without the knowledge of Jeff or the couple’s children, more than 80 people assembled Saturday afternoon in an empty parking lot on Asbury Road. Participants rode half a dozen motorcycles, a hot rod or two and an assortment of other vehicles of varying sizes and styles.
When organizers got the signal, the parade — guided by Chad’s friends on their motorcycles — made its way to the Husemans’ house on Theda Drive. They drove past “Honk 4 Chad” banners tied up outside the houses in the close-knit neighborhood.
“I want other people to know that there’s other ways to do this in a time like this,” said Tonya during the ensuing party, during which guests were very spread out. “You make it work.”
After the parade reached the Huseman house, Chad’s cousin Gary Pfeiler said he was grateful for the event.
“Everybody’s trying to mourn and be together, and it’s hard to do so when you have to stand so far apart,” he said.