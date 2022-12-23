Dubuque County Conservation Board members are recommending nearly $2 million in projects for the fiscal year that starts July 1, along with an increase in camping fees.
The list of projects totals $1.92 million and includes a new shower house at the Heritage Pond campground, a pilot kayak rental program and native plantings at Bowstring Wildlife area.
For the current fiscal year, the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors approved $1.63 million for capital expenditures, projects and equipment replacements for the conservation department, which was a lower request and appropriation than in many recent years.
Dubuque County Conservation Executive Director Brian Preston said the majority of this year’s requests were identified in the department’s long-term master plan finalized in 2021.
The proposed projects with the biggest price tags are shower houses at two county campgrounds — at Heritage Pond, which does not have one, and at Swiss Valley Park, where the current one is around 25 years old.
“That (Heritage Pond shower house) is part of a larger project to improve the parking situation near Heritage Pond,” Preston said. “And we get a lot of comments from campers about how a shower house and playground could make them want to come back more. It could be something (Heritage) Trail users could use as well.”
The current gendered shower house at Swiss Valley Park would be replaced by one with numerous individual shower stalls, which Preston said had become standard for more privacy.
Capital requests also include constructing a storage shed for $200,000, to be shared with the county sheriff’s department at the county’s law enforcement shooting range on Millville Road. The conservation department previously used an Iowa Department of Natural Resources shed for its equipment that recently was removed.
Also on the department’s project list is a $16,000 kayak rental hub at Mud Lake. Company Rent.Fun would install a four-kayak pod, and users could download a phone app to rent a kayak and be charged for the time they use it.
“It’s typically a by-hour basis,” department Outreach Coordinator Kaytlan Moeller told the board. “Price is based on ‘market.’ The company will do some kind of research in our area to set that.”
Moeller and Preston said there was not currently a local company that offers a kayak rental service.
The conservation board also requested $250,000 for its land acquisition fund, the amount it has requested and secured in each of the past three years.
The board also recommended increasing camping fees at sites with electricity to a flat $23 per night, unless the site is reserved online, which will cost $25 per night due to increased staff time.
Conservation officials will present their proposed budget to the supervisors Feb. 3, and the supervisors will consider their requests as part of their larger fiscal year 2024 budget process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.