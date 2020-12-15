FARLEY, Iowa — A teenager was injured in a rollover crash Friday in Dubuque County.
Caitlin E. Petsche, 15, of Epworth, was taken by family to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque for treatment, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 26000 block of Dyersville East Road, north of Farley. Authorities said Petsche was eastbound when her vehicle lost traction in slushy road conditions. The vehicle slid into a ditch and rolled onto its top.