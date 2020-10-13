A Dubuque social-service agency has received a grant from the Iowa Women’s Foundation.
St. Mark Youth Enrichment in Dubuque is one of 13 recipients of the foundation’s $100,000 Core Grant program, according to a press release.
The release states that grants are awarded to projects that focus primarily on serving the needs of women and girls, especially in the areas of employment, child care, housing, education and training, transportation and mentoring.
Programs must address one or more of these areas to be considered for a grant.
St. Mark received its grant to support a social-emotional learning program designed to incorporate “direct programming for girls throughout the school year and summer, family engagement and education efforts targeted for single mothers to gain skills to foster healthy parenting practices at home,” according to the release.