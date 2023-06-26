The Dubuque County Board of Health answered a “call to action” regarding opioid abuse at a recent meeting in response to pleas from substance-use treatment advocacy groups and other community members.

Board of Health Chair Sandra Larson said that since members of Dubuque Harm Reduction, I Hate Heroin and the religious community called last month for direct and prompt action from the board to address the opioid epidemic, community members had been repeating those requests to Larson in person.

