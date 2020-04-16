A host of incumbents will continue to serve on school boards across southwestern Wisconsin.
Seven local school districts announced their spring election results Wednesday. Although the election occurred on April 7, a federal judge barred the release of results until at least 4 p.m. Monday, and many local districts did not release results until at least Tuesday.
Only one local school district has not announced results yet — River Ridge School District, which will release its results today.
The school board results released Wednesday were:
BELMONT (pick three
)
Lucas Clayton — 211
BJ Galle — 352
Chris Knebel (i) — 258
Brandon Masbruch — 147
Vaughn Mester — 308
Kim Schmelz — 312
BOSCOBELArea 1: Wendi Stitzer (i)
Area 2: Todd Miller (i)
Area 3: Kim Trumm (i)
CUBA CITY (pick two
)
Brad Collins
Megan Hinderman (i)
DARLINGTON (pick three
)
Matt Crist (i) (write-in candidate)
Joseph Schilling (i)
Nicholas Zuberbuhler (i)
FENNIMOREArea 4: Sheila Ruchti (i)
Area 5: Herman Maier (i)
Area 6 (pick one):
Diane Helms (i) — 561
Tim Klaas – 302
LANCASTERArea 1: Dean Noethe (i)
Area 3: Ned Huebner (i)
Area 4: Tanya Moore (i)
POTOSI (pick two
)
Ben Gavinski (i)
Missy Kliebenstein (i)