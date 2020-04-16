A host of incumbents will continue to serve on school boards across southwestern Wisconsin.

Seven local school districts announced their spring election results Wednesday. Although the election occurred on April 7, a federal judge barred the release of results until at least 4 p.m. Monday, and many local districts did not release results until at least Tuesday.

Only one local school district has not announced results yet — River Ridge School District, which will release its results today.

The school board results released Wednesday were:

BELMONT (pick three

)

Lucas Clayton — 211

BJ Galle — 352

Chris Knebel (i) — 258

Brandon Masbruch — 147

Vaughn Mester — 308

Kim Schmelz — 312

BOSCOBELArea 1: Wendi Stitzer (i)

Area 2: Todd Miller (i)

Area 3: Kim Trumm (i)

CUBA CITY (pick two

)

Brad Collins

Megan Hinderman (i)

DARLINGTON (pick three

)

Matt Crist (i) (write-in candidate)

Joseph Schilling (i)

Nicholas Zuberbuhler (i)

FENNIMOREArea 4: Sheila Ruchti (i)

Area 5: Herman Maier (i)

Area 6 (pick one):

Diane Helms (i) — 561

Tim Klaas – 302

LANCASTERArea 1: Dean Noethe (i)

Area 3: Ned Huebner (i)

Area 4: Tanya Moore (i)

POTOSI (pick two

)

Ben Gavinski (i)

Missy Kliebenstein (i)

