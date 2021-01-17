NORTH BUENA VISTA, Iowa – Authorities say a person was killed after a one-vehicle crash Saturday night in Clayton County.
Clayton County authorities received a report of a crash at approximately 7 p.m. on Great River Road near Errthum Road, according to a press release from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that a vehicle was traveling west on Great River Road when it failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, entered a ditch and collided head-on with a rock bluff. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family members, according to the release.