Local officials sought an important designation for a Dubuque-area landmark 65 years ago this month.
The Dubuque County Conservation Society met with the Iowa Conservation Commission in December 1954. Among the topics discussed was a state-monument designation for the gravesite of Julien Dubuque on the bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River.
The 25-foot, castle-like tower has held Dubuque’s remains since Oct. 31, 1897.
The monument eventually became a focal point for the Mines of Spain State Recreation Area, which was dedicated in 1981. In 1993, the area was designated as a National Historic Landmark. Mines of Spain currently boasts 1,432 acres.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on local efforts concerning the monument in its Dec. 17, 1954, edition.
DCCS ASKS STATE HELPThe first settler in Iowa and the founder of the Key City, Julien Dubuque, may at long last have his gravesite turned into a permanent state monument.
The Dubuque County Conservation Society met with Iowa Conservation Commission in Des Moines to urge support of this project at the coming legislative session.
Three states can be seen from the gravesite, which is rich in Indian lore and Dubuque County history.
“Your group has done a splendid job. It is a record of achievement. All the people in the northeastern part of Iowa are beneficiaries of your fine work.”
With those words, Ewald G. Trost, of the Iowa Conservation Commission, congratulated the Dubuque County Conservation Society at a special meeting between the state commissioners and a group representing the DCCS Thursday morning in Des Moines.
Trost and the other commissioners listened intently while Bob Zehentner, president of the DCCS, outlined the work of his group over the past few years and called on the commission for help on several pressing projects.
Major attention centered around the proposal to make Julien Dubuque’s gravesite a state park. It was the opinion of the commission that the site should be a state historical monument with an area of 100 acres owned by the state.
Bruce Stiles, director of the commission, said that money has been alloted to the conservation budget for the Julien Dubuque site. The big snag, as it has been in other years, is getting legislative approval.
Explaining the significance of Julien Dubuque in Iowa history to the commission was the Rev. Monsignor M. M. Hoffman, pastor of St. Francis Xavier Church of Dyersville, who is president of the Dubuque County Historical Society.
Msgr. Hoffman presented copies of his book, “Dubuque Antique,” to members of the commission. The book deals with the history of Dubuque up until Julien Dubuque’s death.