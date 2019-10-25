The president of the Western Dubuque Community School Board will face a challenger in her re-election bid, and a pair of newcomers will vie for a soon-to-be-vacant seat on the board.
Polls in the combined school/city elections will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. Winners in the WD races will be picked for four-year terms guiding the Dubuque County school district.
Telegraph Herald sister publication The Dyersville Commercial reached out to the candidates to find out their reasons for running.
DISTRICT TWOJessica Pape (Incumbent) Tell us about yourself.
“I live in Dyersville with my husband, Paul, a WD grad, and our three kids ... who attend Western Dubuque. I graduated from Clarke University with a degree in psychology (emphasis in sociology). This gave me the opportunity to work with the community and youth as a Riverview Center prevention educator, development director for St. Mark Youth Enrichment and Chamber of Commerce. I currently serve as the director of the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce and the Dyersville community coordinator for the (campaign for) grade-level reading. I am proud to serve as the current board president for Western Dubuque, which I have done for the past two years of my four-year term.”
Why are you running?
“I am seeking a seat on the board because I strongly believe in the value of a quality education that is accessible for all students. I am proud of our district and the academic and extra-curricular opportunities we are able to provide, but even more proud of the culture we have created and the focus on relationships, social-emotional learning and having students who are graduating with the tools they need to enter the workforce or secondary education.”
What are the biggest challenges the district faces?
“Due to the projected and continual growth in enrollment, funding, staffing and facilities will be an opportunity and a challenge that we face. We aim to serve every student and meet every need they may have and know that space and staffing can play a key role in that. This gives us the opportunity to think ahead and be proactive in the decisions we make that will impact our district and taxpayers for years to come, including advocating for Supplemental State Aid and SAVE. As the state budget gets tighter, we are aware of the trickle-down impact it has making advocating and communicating with our legislators even more important.”
Michael Clasen Tell us about yourself.
“I’m a Western Dubuque native and 1995 graduate. After graduating from Western Dubuque, I went on to pursue a degree from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. In 1998, I left college to serve my country and joined the United States Marine Corps. While serving from 1998 to 2006, I was activated under ‘Operation Iraqi Freedom’ to support combat missions in Iraq. I continued to further my education a few years later and went on to complete my MBA from the University of Dubuque in December of 2017. Currently, I am a commercial banker with Dubuque Bank & Trust. I am also an adjunct professor at the University of Dubuque, serve on several boards throughout the tri-state area and serve as a mentor for the Young Entrepreneurs Academy as well as the University of Iowa Venture School.”
Why are you running?
“The attributes that I bring to the table align very nicely with the goals of the district. There is a proactive approach that can be taken that betters the school district and the community.”
What are the biggest challenges the district faces?
“Post-secondary readiness: Are we asking the proper questions to ensure our children are prepared beyond WD? Are we taking care of all children, not just the ones that raise their hand? As board members and staff, we have an opportunity to not only have a great district while the kids are under the WD District roof, but create even more members of society that are life-changers when they leave.
“Curriculum: Does the district feel like we are providing students the opportunity to succeed in whatever career path they decide? Should more curriculum be based around STEAM Education principles?
“Fiscally sound budget due to expansion: This is something that will always be a challenge, regardless of how progressive a district is. My finance background allows me to understand immediately where the district stands and just how fiscally responsible we are being with the taxpayers’ money.”
DISTRICT THREENancy Fett
Tell us about yourself.
“My name is Nancy Fett and I am in my 25th year of teaching Social Work to undergraduates at Loras College. I am married to Scott Fett. Scott is an accountant with Ed Fett Accounting since 1990. Scott and I live in Peosta and have two children, (both of whom) are currently at WD High School. I have been engaged in the community since returning to the Dubuque area in 1995. I have and continue to serve on many boards and utilize my social work knowledge, values and skills, including grant writing knowledge, on committees for the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and United Way.”
Why are you running?
“I believe in the power of education. Public education is the great equalizer in our communities. Quality education provides all of us with the opportunity to be successful and compete, contribute and participate in society as engaged, responsible and active citizens. First and foremost, we must support teachers in what they do. Quality education is equal to the quality of teachers. Providing teachers and administrators with the resources they need to do their jobs is our most important goal.”
What are the biggest challenges the district faces?
“Deciding how we approach future needs and expenditures. We are growing and we know some schools are too small for their current needs. Drexler is overpopulated. After reviewing data, do we expand by adding on to existing buildings or is there a more thoughtful approach to solving this issue that is more long-range thinking? Do we change the structure and grades of elementary schools or create a new configuration that works for the long-term needs of the district? (Also) trauma, addiction and poverty.”
JEFF WOLF
Tell us about yourself.
“I live in Peosta with my wife, (Michelle), and three children. My daughters are in sixth and fourth grade, my son is 15 months old. I work in Dubuque for Prudential Retirement and have worked there for 18 years. My wife works as a paraprofessional at Peosta Elementary. We are a very active family within the school district and I am a volunteer softball coach. My wife and I have been foster parents in Dubuque County for 10 years. I am originally from Lancaster, Wis., and served on the school board there for five years prior to moving to Peosta in 2008.”
Why are you running?
“I enjoy supporting the youth in the district having comprehensive educational and extracurricular opportunities to provide a strong foundation to be productive members of society post graduation. While I am very interested in athletics, I am supportive of music, drama, FFA and all of the other activities the district provides. With my previous experience on the school board in Lancaster, I understand the types of issues the board must address and found it rewarding to contribute to educating youth.”
What are the biggest challenges the district faces?
“I am not running for school board to address any specific issue. The district appears to be operating efficiently and my children’s experiences thus far have been very positive. The growth of the district presents challenges to manage the facilities, quality of educational experiences and the financial wellness of the district, but it is exciting to be part of a growing district.”