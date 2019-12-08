Iowa’s utility regulatory agency will review a controversial transmission project at public hearings this week in Dubuque.
Tuesday, Dec. 10, marks the first of three days that have been set aside for the presentation of witness testimony and evidence before the Iowa Utilities Board rules whether the Cardinal-Hickory Creek project can proceed.
The hearing will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St.
The IUB will announce the starting time for the Dec. 11 proceeding near the end of the first day of the hearing on Dec. 10 and will follow the same process for the Dec. 12 proceeding. The board is expected to issue a decision by the second quarter of 2020. If approval is granted, construction will begin in 2021 and the line will enter service by 2023.
The project, a joint effort of American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative, would see the construction of the 100-mile, 345,000-kilovolt line, at a cost of about $500 million. The goal of the line is to improve access to lower-cost power and renewable energy.
The project has drawn the ire of property owners and rate payers in Wisconsin and Iowa, who have decried the cost to consumers and the potential environmental impacts.
To review documents related to the project and hearing, visit bit.ly/2YmqMGL.