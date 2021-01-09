News in your town

74 more COVID-19 cases, 1 related death in Dubuque Co. in 24 hours

Dubuque City Council to hear report on draft poverty prevention plan

4 more COVID-19-related deaths in area counties; 94 new cases in Dubuque Co.

Witnesses say animals from Delaware County roadside zoo transferred before court order

Local farmers face precarious year ahead, but hope for return to normalcy

1 seriously injured in rollover crash near Gratiot

Former Dyersville mayor, acclaimed builder remembered for contributions

Police: Dubuque man arrested for possession of nude images of minors

Study illustrates impacts of conservation-minded farming practices in Lafayette County

Minimum wage rises again in Illinois, furthering gap with Wisconsin, Iowa

Dubuque legislative priorities include marijuana legalization, sales tax increase

Medical Associates seeks rezoning for new clinic in Dubuque

Local business owner vows to give residents 'voice' on Dubuque City Council

Split Platteville commission recommends city authorize construction of new telecommunication tower

84 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County; 4 deaths reported in area Iowa counties in 24 hours