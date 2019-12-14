PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Staff from Platteville Public Library invite area organizations and clubs to reserve table space at an upcoming Community Involvement Fair.
Participants will have the chance to promote their groups to community members, recruit members and volunteers and to network with other organizations, according to a press release.
The free, public event will occur from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the library, 225 W. Main St.
For more information, visit www.bit.ly/2RwhiqQ or call 608-348-7441, ext. 2401.
Preference will be given to groups that register by Dec. 30, the release stated.