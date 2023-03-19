LANCASTER, Wis. — Grant County’s district attorney and a reserve judge will face off next month for a circuit court judge position in an election cycle where particular attention is being paid to judicial posts.
District Attorney Lisa Riniker and Reserve Judge Jennifer Day will go head-to-head in the April 4 election for the position.
The two beat out challenger Jeffrey Erickson in the February primary for a chance to replace current Circuit Court Judge Robert VanDeHey, who announced late last year that he will not seek another term.
Judicial elections small and large are drawing particular attention across Wisconsin this election season.
While state-level races are gaining attention for their potential to shape the state’s political landscape through decisions on abortion and voting rights, Grant County candidates agree the best approach to the bench is a nonpartisan one.
“To me, it’s so important to remain nonpartisan because it keeps you open-minded, and that’s going to be critical to the proper analysis of a case,” Day said. “We’re not hearing those big political cases here (in Grant County). We’re hearing custody cases, traffic violations (and various crimes), so we don’t need to be political at this level under any circumstances.”
Riniker echoed that sentiment, adding that while she has run as a Republican in the past when campaigning for the district attorney spot, she doesn’t let that influence how she prosecutes cases or works in the courtroom.
“I’ve been running for district attorney for 18 years as a certain party, so that might give people a flavor of how I lean personally, … but (the circuit court judge position) is one where you have to put all that aside and do the job at hand,” she said.
Both candidates also outlined similar approaches to sentencing that considered the severity and frequency of the crime, victim impacts and potential rehabilitation of the offender.
When it comes to drug cases, Day and Riniker similarly expressed the importance of balancing rehabilitation and addiction recovery with stemming the tide of drug trafficking in the county.
While there are some similarities between the candidates’ platforms, both believe they possess certain qualities that make them best suited for the position.
Riniker has served as the district attorney in Grant County since 2005 and says she feels as though she is the “hometown candidate,” having grown up in the area. Day moved to Grant County in 2018.
“I’ve been in this community for my entire life, really, and to be able to really know the people and know their values and what will and won’t be tolerated is something that I would take to the bench that my opponent would not,” Riniker said.
Day said she believes she would bring verifiable judicial experience to the bench, having served as Jefferson County (Wis.) Circuit Court judge from 2009 to 2018 and as a reserve judge in Grant County since.
“I think it’s important that the position be filled by someone who cares about the impact of every decision … and someone who will give the voters the best return on their investment, and I would say I am that candidate,” Day said.
