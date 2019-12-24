DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Darlington police said a woman reported Monday that her vehicle had been stolen in the city in an effort to hide that she crashed it in another county.
Paula Perrin, 47, of Platteville, was arrested at about 1:25 p.m. Monday on a probation and parole hold, according to Darlington police. A press release states that police are recommending she also be charged with obstructing an officer and operating a vehicle without an ignition-interlock device.
The release states that Perrin called Darlington police at about 10:55 a.m. Monday to report that a vehicle had been stolen from East Street in the city.
"It was later learned the vehicle was not stolen and that the complainant ... filed a false report to avoid being held accountable for wrecking the car in Grant County," the release states.