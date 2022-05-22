Three bands will play a free, all-ages concert this week in Dubuque.

Back Waters Stage at Q Casino holds its Kick Off 2 Summer event from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, May 27.

RatchetJaw, Jabberbox and the Pork Tornadoes are scheduled to perform.

Food and beverage proceeds will help support Sertoma Club, FFA, Storybook Children’s Zoo and Camp Albrecht Acres, according to the Back Waters Stage website.

Visit backwatersstage.com for more information.

