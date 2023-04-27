A pair of rock bands with multiple Top 10 hits will return to the area this summer to headline a Friday night concert at the Dubuque County Fair. 

Skillet and Theory of a Deadman will co-headline the July 28 concert at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.  Gates will open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

