A pair of rock bands with multiple Top 10 hits will return to the area this summer to headline a Friday night concert at the Dubuque County Fair.
Skillet and Theory of a Deadman will co-headline the July 28 concert at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. Gates will open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.
"The equipment that we will provide for them will be top notch, and we're looking forward to a great night of music," said Fair General Manager Kevin Kotz.
Christian rock band Skillet has notched eight Top 10 hits on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, with "Feel Invincible" reaching the No. 1 spot in 2016. Other Top 10 hits include "Awake and Alive," "Legendary," "Monster" and "Back from the Dead." The band performed at University of Wisconsin-Platteville as part of the school's Welcome Back Fest in 2018.
Theory of a Deadman is a Canadian rock band that has seen four songs reach the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart -- "Bad Girlfriend," "Lowlife," "Rx (Medicate)" and "History of Violence." The band previously performed at the fair in 2010 and has appeared multiple times on Back Waters Stage at Q Casino.
Kotz said this year's concert headliners were picked based on input provided by fairgoers.
"We talked to people that go to concerts, and these are some of the names that came to us," Kotz said. "We are excited about it."
Fair officials announced Wednesday that country artist Lauren Alaina will headline the fair's Thursday, July 27, concert, which also will feature up-and-coming country artist David J and Nashville-based artist and Clarke University graduate Natascha Myers. A tractor pull will be held Saturday, July 29.
Tickets for the Skillet and Theory of a Deadman concert will go on sale on May 1 at dbqfair.com, by calling the fair box office at 563-588-1999 or in person at the fair office.
Ticket prices are $25 for general admission grandstand seats, $40 for reserved grandstand seats and $50 for the festival area in front of the stage. Free hillside seating will also will be made available.
