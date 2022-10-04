EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- Residents of East Dubuque interested in running for elected city positions now can begin completing the paperwork to do so.

City Manager Loras Herrig said interested residents should contact City Hall to pick up the appropriate candidate forms and petition materials, which must be returned to City Hall from Dec. 12 to 19.

