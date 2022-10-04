Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- Residents of East Dubuque interested in running for elected city positions now can begin completing the paperwork to do so.
City Manager Loras Herrig said interested residents should contact City Hall to pick up the appropriate candidate forms and petition materials, which must be returned to City Hall from Dec. 12 to 19.
A majority of current City Council members will see their positions on the ballot for the April 4, 2023, election.
Chief among them is Randy Degenhardt, who currently holds two positions that both will be on the April ballot — a four-year mayoral term and a four-year Ward 1 council term.
Degenhardt was elected to the Ward 1 position in 2019 but also was appointed to the mayor’s position in fall 2021 after former Mayor Kirk VanOstrand resigned.
The following council seats also will be on the ballot:
Ward 3, a four-year term for the seat currently held by Mike Hoffmann, who was appointed to the position in April following the resignation of Chad Biermeier.
