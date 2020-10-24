SHULLSBURG, Iowa — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the conviction of those involved in vandalizing and stealing political signs from a property near Shullsburg.
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department reports that political signs “were vandalized and/or stolen” from Wayne Gehrt’s property on Lafayette County O north of Shullsburg on Oct. 5 and again on Oct. 19 to 20.
“As a result of this, Mr. Gehrt is offering a $1,000 reward to the first person providing information leading to the prosecution and conviction of the person/persons responsible for the vandalism and theft,” the sheriff’s department reported.
Anyone with information should call the department at 608-776-4870.