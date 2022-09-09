The City of Dubuque issued a precautionary boil water advisory on Thursday for a large portion of the community after bacteria was detected in a water tank.
About 15,600 addresses are impacted by the advisory, according to a press release. A map shows that the affected area stretches from West 32nd Street to the north to Ebony Drive to the south.
Residents can see if their address is affected by visiting https://bit.ly/3cWon1h. A complete list of affected addresses also was released by the city and is attached to this story.
“During a scheduled inspection of the water tank at 409 Gay St., a bacteria sample tested positive,” the release states. “Following Iowa Department of Natural Resources requirements, the tank has been isolated and a follow-up sample has been taken for additional testing. The tank will be out of service until two consecutive samples have been completed, which could take approximately 48 hours.”
Water Department Manager Christopher Lester said the test was a colorimetric test, and the color from the sample indicated that bacteria were present.
“We were notified by the city lab that the test showed positive for bacteria (Thursday) morning,” he said. “(The colorimetric test) is just an indication that other bacteria might be present, which is why we did the precautionary boil advisory.”
The release states that it is recommended that affected residents boil water before drinking it or using it for cooking, or use an alternative water source until the advisory is lifted. Boiled or bottled water also should be used for making ice and brushing teeth.
Nonboiled water can be used for bathing and any other nondrinking purposes, the release states.
Lester said city officials are “having ongoing discussions” about providing additional water resources to citizens.
“We’re still in discussions, but we would definitely want to see the customers adhere to the boil advisory for consumption as the primary step,” he said.
If both samples test negative for bacteria, Lester said, officials hope to lift the boil advisory later today.
Dubuque Community School District officials issued an online statement shortly after the boil advisory was announced.
The boil advisory affects the main district and transportation offices, as well as nine schools: Alta Vista Campus, Bryant Elementary, Dubuque Senior High, Hempstead High, Hoover Elementary, Irving Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Table Mound Elementary and Washington Middle.
The district’s message said it will operate on its usual one-hour late start schedule Friday and that breakfast and lunch will include items that do not require tap water to prepare.
Bottled water also will be delivered to affected buildings, with enough for at least one bottle per student. However, the district’s message also asked students and staff to consider bringing their own bottled water from home.
“We are hopeful that the timing of the weekend will allow the issue to be resolved before next week,” said district spokesman Mike Cyze. “We will continue to monitor throughout the weekend and make any adjustments as warranted.”
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center officials said in an emailed statement that the boil advisory will cause no disruptions to its departments, and all MercyOne facilities will remain open.
“MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center has plans in place for water and utility-related issues,” the statement reads.
Medical Associates Clinics & Health Plans also announced online that its facilities “remain open and fully operational.”
A call to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital was not returned.
The boil advisory had immediate impacts on many Dubuque restaurants.
Dubuque Mining Co. planned to close until the boil advisory is lifted, said owner Guy Parkin. He said he had a few customers in the business at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday but planned to close after they left.
“All of our pop is fountain pop,” Parkin said. “A lot of people drink water. I don’t know if there’s a possibility of getting that much pop (to be open).”
The Dubuque Jumble Coffee Co. location also closed for the day after co-owner George Nauman heard of the advisory. He said it was the first step in solving the issue and did not know if the business would be open today.
Magoo’s Pizza owner Susan Farber, who is also a Dubuque City Council member, said fountain drinks will not be available during the boil advisory but bottled water and pop will be available. She said the impact will be minimal in the kitchen prep area.
“I’m hoping other businesses can also stay open and residents will be accommodating and understanding that need,” she said.
Genny Ginter, who co-owns West Dubuque Tap with her sister Kathy Ginter, said she sent her sister out to buy canned pop and water as soon as they heard of the boil advisory.
“Our food will be OK because it’s all fried and cooked,” Genny Ginter said. “Our dishwasher is up to (temperature), so it’ll kill anything on the dishes. But pop and mixed drinks we won’t be able to serve until we get canned pop.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.