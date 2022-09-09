The City of Dubuque issued a precautionary boil water advisory on Thursday for a large portion of the community after bacteria was detected in a water tank.

About 15,600 addresses are impacted by the advisory, according to a press release. A map shows that the affected area stretches from West 32nd Street to the north to Ebony Drive to the south.

