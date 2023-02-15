Life remembered

Betty and Eldon Pluemer, of Potosi, pose for a photo at a celebration for their 65th wedding anniversary in 2015. Eldon passed away in 2021, and Betty died Dec. 5.

 Contributed

POTOSI, Wis. — When it came to card and dice games, Betty Pluemer could add up scores faster than any calculator.

The longtime Potosi resident was a fan of all sorts of games, such as Yahtzee, Shake-a-Day and euchre. She enjoyed the pace of play and the quality time spent with friends and family around a card table.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.