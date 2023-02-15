POTOSI, Wis. — When it came to card and dice games, Betty Pluemer could add up scores faster than any calculator.
The longtime Potosi resident was a fan of all sorts of games, such as Yahtzee, Shake-a-Day and euchre. She enjoyed the pace of play and the quality time spent with friends and family around a card table.
She honed her skills over the years, and she eventually taught her kids and grandkids how to play in the name of “helping them with their numbers.”
“I remember when my oldest son was playing with her as a kid, I said, ‘Mom, you really shouldn’t be teaching my kid to gamble,’” recalled Betty’s daughter Gail Steiner. “And she goes, ‘I’m not teaching him to gamble. I’m teaching him to count.’”
Betty died on Dec. 5 at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster. She was 92.
She was born on Aug. 8, 1930, in Plain, Wis., to Harold and Bernadette Blindert. She grew up in Rockville with eight siblings and attended St. Andrew Catholic School in Tennyson.
It was at school that she met her future husband, Eldon Pluemer. The two became high school sweethearts, singing together in choir and performing in school plays. The two formed a close bond with a circle of school pals who would become lifelong friends.
The couple was wed on May 23, 1950, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. It was the start of a 71-year marriage full of love and mutual support. Eldon worked hard at John Deere to provide for the family while Betty toiled at the couple’s Potosi home to raise their eight gregarious kids, Gail, Pam, Anji, Becky, David, Brian, Jody and Jill.
“Mom would always wait for Dad at the door,” Gail said. “When he came home, they embraced and kissed every single night. And up until the time that Dad died (in 2021), they would hug and kiss before he went to bed, too.”
Betty’s kids considered her a “true stay-at-home mom.” She sewed clothes for the family and packed their lunches daily. She canned pears to have as snacks, using food dye to make them appear bright pink or emerald green.
One year, she made the whole family matching red-and-white striped outfits so she and Eldon wouldn’t lose track of any of the kids on their weekend outings. She did everything for family, often putting herself last and supporting them in every way she could.
“She always took care of us. She was always there,” said daughter Jody Bartels. “And Dad was definitely her No. 1.”
Betty had a good temperament, never getting too angry — even when Eldon sank their new station wagon in the Mississippi River while ice fishing. Her one complaint was about the clutter that inevitably would build up with 10 people living in the same home.
“Every time she ever said to Dad, ‘Oh, the house is such a mess,’ he would just look at it and go, ‘It just looks lived in,’” said daughter Pam Walsh. “That was one thing about Dad. He never expected a perfect house.”
Betty volunteered often at the Tennyson ball diamond, where she ran the concession stand. Betty and Eldon enjoyed hobbies such as snowmobiling, square dancing and going out on the Mississippi River.
Betty picked up various part-time jobs for extra money once the kids were in school. She typically chose jobs she could do when the kids weren’t home, one day announcing, “Ding dong, Avon calling” when she started her Avon cosmetics business, which she ran for many years.
She worked at restaurants and taverns in the area such as Dugout Supper Club in nearby Dickeyville. She would play dice or card games with customers, chatting with them about their days or upcoming plans.
Betty always was dedicated to her faith and had a special connection to St. Gerard Majella, the patron saint of expectant mothers. She prayed the rosary regularly and attended weekly Mass, and the family would decorate a May altar each year, where they set flowers around a statue of the Virgin Mary.
As she aged, one of Betty’s greatest joys became seeing her grandkids and great-grandkids. She loved cooing over the babies or playing cards or puzzles with the older kids. In total, she had 17 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
“Her and Dad would take (the grandkids) on ferry rides when they reached a certain age,” said youngest daughter Jill Lynn. “They’d take them over on the (Cassville) car ferry and then get ice cream over in Guttenberg (Iowa).”
In her older years, Betty was also a fan of jigsaw puzzles, her Thursday card club and the TV Show “Chicago Fire.” She was an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan, watching any game that didn’t conflict with games for the Green Bay Packers, Eldon’s favorite sports team.
After Eldon’s death in 2021, Betty’s kids visited her even more frequently at the couple’s Potosi home, and her son David moved in to help as her health declined. Betty took solace in their company, often asking for a quick card game or other fun activity.
When she died, she did so peacefully.
“I think about what all she taught us, and I don’t remember her ever saying, ‘This is what’s important in life’ or ‘Here’s what you need to do,’” Gail said. “Instead, I think she led by example and lived by the idea that you help other people.”
