Police say one person was hurt when he lost control of his vehicle Saturday and struck a parked vehicle in Dubuque.
Jason J. Weipert, 38, of Asbury, Iowa, was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Weipert was driving east on Asbury Road and approaching the intersection with Evergreen Street at 10:25 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a vehicle parked on Asbury.
Weipert was cited with driving under suspension and failure to maintain control.
