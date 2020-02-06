BEETOWN, Wis. — Authorities said a man was taken to a hospital after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Grant County.
Joshua Schomacker, 37, of Cassville, was taken by ambulance to Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster for a medical evaluation, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Schomacker was driving on Wisconsin 35 west of Porters Bridge Road in Beetown at about 9:35 a.m. Monday when he suffered a medical issue. His vehicle crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, left the roadway, struck an embankment and went airborne. It landed on the front driver’s side.
Schomacker was cited with operating after his driver’s license had been canceled and operating without insurance.