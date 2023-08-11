NEW VIENNA, Iowa — Megan McAllister’s job as a dairy farmer entails a lot of early mornings, few vacations and a considerable lack of time off, but she loves it anyway.
The job represents a sort of family heritage for McAllister, of New Vienna, who grew up on a dairy farm near Guttenberg. She learned a love of animals early, and she came to respect the work ethic and the will necessary to run a successful operation.
She now exhibits that same will, working daily alongside her husband, Ted, at his family’s 270-cow dairy farm in New Vienna.
“Dairy is unique in the way that you get to see and work with (the animals) from the time they’re calves until they leave the farm as mature cows,” McAllister said. “It really was a sort of calling for me.”
Women have always played an important role on dairy farms and other agricultural ventures, including the areas of bookkeeping or caring for the family at home.
But in recent years, women such as McAllister have taken on increasingly expansive responsibilities on farms and in the dairy industry more broadly around the tri-state area and beyond.
That shift is the impetus for a recently funded research project at University of Wisconsin-Platteville led by assistant animal and dairy science professor Krista Eiseman.
At UW-P and other Midwest schools, Eiseman said, women make up an increasing percentage of students in dairy and other animal science programs.
With around $24,000 in funding from the state-supported Dairy Innovation Hub, she plans to dig into that change and try to understand what is causing it and how it translates to the dairy industry at large.
“In the past 15 years, we’ve gone from around a 50-50 split (in UW-P classes) to now anywhere up to a 15% to 85% male-to-female ratio,” Eiseman said. “We want to determine why, and once we understand that, we want to understand if that means we’re also having a higher percentage of females in the industry.”
Over the next several months, Eiseman and her collaborator Dong Isbister, of UW-P’s women and gender studies department, will prepare surveys, focus groups and individual interviews to investigate the trend.
Some area producers said they already have noticed shifts.
Natalie Berning works with her husband, Matt, at Berning Acres, the family’s 400-head dairy farm near Menominee, Ill. The farm’s veterinarian and herd manager are both women, Berning said, and they previously have worked with female nutritionists.
“There’s so many opportunities for women in ag today, especially in the dairy industry,” Berning said. “The dairy cow herself is a female. People don’t always realize, but only the females make milk, … and women can really do the work well to take care of them.”
Berning and her husband have five kids. With the youngest now in school, Berning has begun to increase her role on the farm and throw her efforts behind agritourism and agricultural education.
The Bernings now offer farm camps for kids and adults. Berning is particularly fond of the youth camps, where children get to milk a cow or give a calf a bottle.
“People want to know more about where their food is coming from, so we like to give those kiddos that experience,” she said. “The kids are like sponges, though. I’m always so shocked by everything they take away from it.”
McAllister also engages in agricultural education, using a more virtual format. She posts regularly on social media about her job in the dairy industry, hoping to teach people more about the field.
Her accounts have gained popularity among both industry peers and non-farm viewers, and on the social media platform TikTok alone, she has accrued over 330,000 followers under the handle @megan_dairygirl.
“It’s important for us to tell our story because if we don’t, someone who is just louder and misinformed will,” she said.
McAllister said she never has felt her gender has put her at a disadvantage in the dairy world, but she still advocates for women in agriculture to network with one another. Social media has helped with that, she said, through female-focused groups such as Dairy Girl Network.
Eiseman’s study will have a special focus on the dairy industry, but the project also will track similar data and industry outcomes from other animal science and agribusiness programs at University of Wisconsin System and other regional schools.
Livestock producer Morgan Lobdell, of Mineral Point, Wis., said she expects the study to show some major shifts in the attitudes toward women involved in agriculture.
Lobdell grew up on a dairy farm in Mineral Point. She now raises cattle, hogs and sheep with her husband, Casey, and their parents on the family farms in Mineral Point and Darlington, Wis.
She said it used to be common for women on farms to be asked where their husbands or fathers were, as most agribusiness salesmen or other farm visitors presumed women couldn’t serve in a primary production role.
Now, she said, women are recognized more frequently and openly for their contributions — a change she warmly welcomes.
“There’s just so many roles that contribute to the success of agriculture, and we really have to appreciate the roles women play in that,” she said. “You’re seeing more women farming with their dads now, but I hope one day we see more girls farming with their moms, too.”