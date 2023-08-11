NEW VIENNA, Iowa — Megan McAllister’s job as a dairy farmer entails a lot of early mornings, few vacations and a considerable lack of time off, but she loves it anyway.

The job represents a sort of family heritage for McAllister, of New Vienna, who grew up on a dairy farm near Guttenberg. She learned a love of animals early, and she came to respect the work ethic and the will necessary to run a successful operation.

