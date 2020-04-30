WORTHINGTON, Iowa — A country music band from Austin, Texas, will headline a local benefit concert for veterans following the death of Joe Diffie, the originally scheduled headliner.
Mike and The Moonpies will headline the third annual Benefit the Vets event on Sept. 20 in Worthington, organizers announced.
Diffie died March 29 of complications of COVID-19.
Supporting act Not Quite Brothers will perform at 2:30 p.m., with Mike and The Moonpies following at 4 p.m. at Worthington Memorial Hall.
Tickets are $20 and available at benefit-the-vets.square.site.
Tickets purchased when Diffie was to be the headliner still will be honored at the door, and those ticket purchasers will receive $20 refunds.