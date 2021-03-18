BELLEVUE, Iowa – Local legislators will host a free informational session this weekend in Bellevue.
Iowa Rep. Steven Bradley, R-Cascade, and Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, will host the forum at 10 a.m. Saturday at Flatted Fifth, 300 Potters Drive, according to social media posts by Jackson County Democrats and Jackson County Republicans.
Bradley and Koelker will provide an update on the state legislature and participants will have an opportunity to ask questions.
Social distancing measures will be in place.