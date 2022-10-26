Area law enforcement agencies are participating in a national event to dispose of unneeded medications this weekend.
The Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, according to the agency’s website.
The effort is aimed at preventing medication misuse.
Local agencies and sites involved in the event include:
Dubuque Drug Task Force — Dubuque County Emergency Responder Training Facility, 14928 Public Safety Way.
Grant County Sheriff’s Department — Grant County Fairgrounds, 916 E. Elm St. in Lancaster, Wis. (8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
Jackson County Sheriff’s Department — Maquoketa Police Department, 102 S. Niagara St. in Maquoketa, Iowa; Bellevue Police Department, 106 N. Third St. in Bellevue, Iowa; Sabula City Hall, 411 Broad St. in Sabula, Iowa.
Additionally, the following local law enforcement agencies have drop boxes available for medication disposal, according to the DEA website:
Dickeyville Police Department — 500 East Ave. in Dickeyville, Wis. (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Fennimore Police Department — 860 Lincoln Ave. in Fennimore, Wis., (Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
Lancaster Police Department — 222 S. Madison St. in Lancaster, Wis. (drop box available 24 hours)
Muscoda Police Department — 206 N. Wisconsin Ave. in Muscoda, Wis. (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
Platteville Police Department — 165 N. Fourth St. in Platteville, Wis. (drop box available 24 hours)
