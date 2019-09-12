The Iowa Court of Appeals this week again rejected a request for a new trial for a man convicted of a 2009 Dubuque armed robbery in which a police officer was shot.
Eddie R. Adams, now 56, is serving a 35-year prison sentence after a Dubuque County jury in 2011 found him guilty of first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of an offensive weapon and assault.
In December 2009, Adams and his father, Eddie Chest, entered Knickers Saloon in Dubuque with sawed-off shotguns and demanded money.
Chest shot Dubuque Police Department Capt. Scott Baxter while fleeing the business, and Baxter returned fire. Both were wounded.
Chest was convicted of first-degree robbery and attempted murder. He died in prison in December 2017.
Earlier this year, Adams appealed the rejection of his request for postconviction relief, saying his trial attorney should have gotten independent DNA testing to help his case.
Adams’ new attorney also argued that his postconviction-relief attorney did not sufficiently argue that the jury in his trial was given improper instruction.
The Iowa Attorney General’s Office disputed those arguments, and the Iowa Court of Appeals on Wednesday reported that it found "no merit" in those arguments.